Speaker Trevor Mallard announces resignation

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 09:01

"On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August," Trevor Mallard said.

"I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times by the House as a presiding officer. It has always been interesting and mainly deeply satisfying.

"I informed the Prime Minister in 2020 that I would prefer to move on during this term of Parliament. I asked Adrian Rurawhe to shadow me and to deputise for me extensively both in and outside the House. He has done a superb job.

"I won’t be commenting further on my future role at this stage, but announcements will be made when appropriate," Trevor Mallard said.