Government investment in coastal shipping will benefit Westport's port - Council

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 10:55

The recently announced central government investment in Aotearoa’s shipping network will benefit the Westport port.

As part of the 2022 budget the government announced to co-invest $30 million of funding into New Zealand’s coastal shipping network through the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

Aotearoa Shipping Alliance is one of the successful alliances who will receive a grant to support the shipping network development.

Council’s chief executive officer Sharon Mason says" "We are very excited about the announcement and as a strategic delivery partner to the Aotearoa Shipping Alliance, we will work closely with our partners on the role the Westport port can play in this new freight network."

NgÄti Waewae, Te Rimu Trust, Tainui Kawhia Incorporation and Westland Minerals Sands Co (WMS) form the alliance.

WMS spokesman Ray Mudgway says: "The support from central government combined with our own investment will enable us to build up our coastal shipping infrastructure."

The alliance will also co-invest its own funds into developing maritime port infrastructure as part of the program across three regions. WMS is investing its own capital in the ports of Westport, Greymouth and Jackson Bay to make them operational again.

Mr Mudgway says: "The Westport port is on the top of our list of ports to bring up to speed to be part of the coastal shipping network of five interconnected domestic ports by 2026."

The new blue freight network will connect Westport, Greymouth, Te Araroa near Gisborne, Kawhia in Waikato and Jackson Bay.

Mr Mudgway says: "It will take pressure of the roading network and as a lower emissions transport mode will help to reduce carbon emissions."

The alliances plans to ship bulk commodities for construction and infrastructure from West Coast’s ports to Auckland and Wellington.

Ms Mason says: "Coastal shipping is a great opportunity to develop the Westport port, attract new investment, and diversely further our district’s economy."

Other successful applicants for the NLTP are Coastal Bulk Shipping Ltd, Move International Ltd, and Swire Shipping NZ Ltd.

Combined the four companies will invest over $60 million of own capital in developing Aotearoa coastal shipping network of the future. This means over $90 million will be invested in total in the sector.