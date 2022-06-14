Govt’s School Investment Package supports 4500 projects - Hipkins

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 12:37

State schools have made thousands of site, infrastructure and classroom improvements, as well as upgrades to school sports facilities and playgrounds over the past two and a half years through a major government work programme, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

The School Investment Package announced in December 2019 gave all schools up to $400,000, around $693 per student, to bring forward and complete much-needed property projects.

"There are thousands of projects that are now finished and making a positive difference in young people’s lives," Chris Hipkins said.

"These are improvements that schools hadn’t been able to do or complete because of other cost pressures, but provide significant benefits to students, teachers and wider communities.

"The funding has contributed to making sure classrooms are fit-for-purpose, that there are vibrant spaces for rangatahi to learn and play, and that schools have decent sports facilities. The Government is delivering on its promise to make schools places that all young people want to be."

Silverstream School in Upper Hutt used some of its funding to replace an old building and upgraded learning spaces, as well as refit the school hall.

Highlands Intermediate in New Plymouth used the funding to help complete a classroom project, remodelling one and replacing two. East Otago High School renovated its library and refurbished one of its teaching blocks to include new teaching and break-out spaces, heating and lighting.

Bailey Road School and Macleans College in Auckland both put their allocations towards new sports turfs. Albury School in Canterbury gave its school pool some much needed TLC, and Papanui School near Taihape built much-needed pool changing sheds. Many schools were also able to install new playground equipment.

"Close to 4,500 projects were made possible with a near $400 million Government investment, the biggest capital injection for school maintenance funding in at least 25 years," Chris Hipkins said.

It included [as of 31 May]:

- 780 classroom upgrades

- 737 site improvements, such as car parks and landscaping

- 515 infrastructure improvements, such as drinking fountains, heating, plumbing and drainage

- 1,117 upgrades to sports facilities and playgrounds

- 687 improvements to non-teaching spaces

- 376 access and shade projects

- 260 other learning area upgrades, including to gyms and outdoor learning areas.

"As well as the school investment package, since 2018 this Government has invested up to $3.6 billion into school property," Chris Hipkins said.

"This includes $777 million of further capital investment from Budget 2022, to deliver new schools, kura, and classrooms, including $280 million towards the National Education Growth Plan.

"All of these investments are not only benefitting our young people, but are also providing an economic boost for rural areas, towns and cities throughout New Zealand."