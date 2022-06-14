Mallard resignation a cover-up - Winston Peters

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 14:43

"The reason given by the Prime Minister for Speaker Trevor Mallard’s resignation is not the full truth and can be nothing other than an attempted cover-up," says Rt Hon Winston Peters Leader of New Zealand First.

"On the 25 th May the Speaker received a letter from my Solicitors concerning his decision to trespass me and hundreds of others during February’s parliamentary protest."

"In that letter, it was made clear that there would be court action taken against Mr Mallard if he did not provide specific explanations, documents, and referenced authority with which he, in a free and democratic society, trespassed hundreds of New Zealand citizens from the Nation’s Parliament."

"Both Mallard and the Prime Minister knew that he was facing potential prosecution for his actions and can be no coincidence that the announcement of his resignation comes just two weeks after my Solicitor’s letter was sent to his office."

"If the Prime Minister didn’t know, then Mallard has deliberately kept this information from her."

"If the Prime Minister did know, then there can be no other explanation other than this is an attempt to cover-up Mallard’s behaviour and to allow the government to save face."

"Mallard has brought the position of Speaker into disrepute by attempting to quietly retire to a diplomatic post without facing the consequences of his actions."

"The fact that both the Prime Minister and Mallard believe he is still suitable for a diplomatic post after his diabolical behaviour throughout his tenure, is an affront to both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to New Zealand."

"New Zealanders deserve better, and they deserve to know the truth - that is why, having sought replies from the Speaker that address the seriousness of this matter and failed, I have now instructed my Solicitors to issue proceedings forthwith."