Council reviews Alcohol Bylaw and seeks community engagement

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 10:01

Horowhenua District Council is reviewing the current Alcohol (Liquor) Bylaw 2015 and is seeking the community’s feedback on the proposed Alcohol Control Bylaw.

Drinking alcohol in public places can lead to increased crime and safety concerns, including noise, litter, graffiti, public urination, vandalism, theft, intimidation, violence or reckless driving.

Council can use an Alcohol Bylaw to establish alcohol bans, which assist Council and local Police to enhance the safety and enjoyment of public places and reduce alcohol-related offences.

We’re proposing to adopt the new Alcohol Control Bylaw which keeps most of the current Alcohol Bylaw 2015 but includes the following proposed changes: minor amendments to help make the information provided easier to understand and follow;

an extension to the Alcohol Ban area in Levin to include along Oxford Street, Levin extending to Ward Street and Rina Streets, including Ward Street and Rina Street;

the addition of the Foxton Riverloop Reserve into the Alcohol Ban area for Foxton;

enables Council to declare temporary alcohol control areas for a specified event or period of time;

add additional signage or maintain existing signage, to indicate either the existence or boundaries of alcohol ban areas; and

any changes relating to offences and penalties.

Let’s KÅrero Horowhenua

Council’s Chief Executive Monique Davidson says, "We invite the community to use our new online community engagement platform, ‘Let’s KÅrero Horowhenua.’ Delivering outcomes that ensure a thriving community and designing the future of our district relies on Council listening to and working in partnership with our community. Help us shape the future of Horowhenua."

Visit letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/alcoholbylawreview.

Submissions on the proposed bylaw close at 5pm on Friday 22 July 2022.