CTU welcomes progress on better conditions for contractors

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 11:55

The NZ CTU welcomes the indication from Minister Michael Wood that he will progress the recommendations from the Tripartite Working Group for Better Protections for Contractors.

The recommendations include ensuring there is greater legal clarification of the difference between contractors and employees.

CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges says these changes will help keep Kiwis safe at work.

"This will help reduce the number of workers who are incorrectly engaged as contractors rather than employees with all the protections that brings.

Whilst H+S law theoretically applies equally to contractors and employees, the reality is quite different. Contractors can usually have their work terminated without cause, which means many of them fear raising health and safety concerns or refusing unsafe work in case they lose their jobs.

"The Tripartite Working Group for better Protections for Contractors heard many stories from contractors who felt health and safety practice was compromised because they were engaged as contractors.

"We look forward to working with the Minister through the consultation process to secure positive change for working people.

"All working people deserve to come home from work safe at the end of the day. Too many people in NZ are being denied that currently. Implementing these recommendations will protect people at work and save lives," says Melissa Ansell-Bridges.