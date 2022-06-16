GDP shock makes tax relief even more pressing - New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 17:24

Today’s GDP figures make tax relief even more pressing as the economy shrinks and householders do it tough, says New Zealand’s largest centre-right pressure group, the Taxpayers’ Union.

Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said:

"Inflation is the highest it’s been in my lifetime, incomes aren’t keeping up, and today’s news confirms that we are half way toward a recession: defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth."

"But while household budgets are squeezed, Wellington is booming - inflation means the Government’s tax take is at record highs."

"Rather than pile on inflationary government spending, New Zealanders need tax relief now. More money in Kiwis' pockets means debt can be repaid, some saved, and householders have some breathing room. Compared to Grant Robertson spending your money, tax relief doesn’t stoke inflation and would serve to address the economic challenges today’s negative growth figures make clear."