Luxon welcomes Tauranga by-election result

Saturday, 18 June, 2022 - 22:19

"I thank the people of Tauranga for their unequivocal election of National’s Sam Uffindell as the city’s new MP," National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says.

Following the close of polling in the Tauranga by-election, provisional results tonight show Sam Uffindell well ahead of Labour candidate Jan Tinetti, with official results due to be declared on Friday 1 July.

"This strong result reflects the tremendous hard work of Sam and our team," Mr Luxon says.

"It also shows that the National Party is back in business.

"New Zealanders are fed up with a Labour Government that cannot get things done.

"Labour is only making the cost of living crisis worse, with excessive spending that is achieving nothing. Gang violence is exploding. We’re seeing worsening results in education, health and welfare.

"National will work hard for every vote in next year’s general election, offering New Zealanders a return to fiscal discipline, a focus on outcomes rather than announcements, and backing Police to make New Zealanders safer.

"I’m also happy to confirm to the people of Tauranga that a National Government will get started on the Takitimu Northern Link - a crucial roading project that was cancelled by the Labour Government in one of its first acts in office.

"I know Sam will be a great advocate for the people of Tauranga and I look forward to welcoming him to Parliament and our Caucus team."