State care survivors are calling for the Govt to step up - VOYCE Whakarongo Mai

Monday, 20 June, 2022 - 16:24

State care survivors are calling for the Government to step up and protect children and young people by scrapping a proposed Oranga Tamariki Bill.

Despite widespread opposition from the social sector and all other major political parties, the Labour-majority Select Committee has recommended the ‘Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System and Children and Young People (OOT) Bill’ move one step closer towards legislation.

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai - the national independent advocacy organisation for tamariki and rangatahi in care - is calling for the Bill to be binned. VOYCE says the Bill is a massive backwards step by Government and will ultimately lead to further harm; and the need for a second Royal Commission Inquiry.

The recommendations to progress the Bill come as the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care Foster Care Hearings take place this week, the MÄori Hearings wrapped up in March.

While the proposed Bill is ‘aimed’ at strengthening the oversight of Oranga Tamariki, critics believe the Bill has been rushed through and is so flawed it will dangerously weaken oversight, paving the way for further abuse of children and young people in care.

"Yes, Oranga Tamariki needs oversight but not in a way that undermines the voice, protection of vulnerable tamariki and rangatahi in the care system," says Mary-Lynn Huxford, vice chair of the VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai National Youth Council.

"The Government has not listened to a single recommendation from young people with lived experience on this Bill. These young people have been effectively silenced, and the new systems outlined by the Bill is designed to further muffle and weaken their voices," says Tracie Shipton, CEO of VOYCE.

"We ask that the Government doesn’t bother with the Select Committee public consultation process if it is not going to have any influence on the outcome. Be brave enough to at least be honest that the outcome is predetermined by those in power rather than those they are supposed to serve," added Ms Shipton.

VOYCE believes the estimated 30,000 care abuse survivors in Aotearoa from the last decade alone show the consequences of not listening to survivors and not aligning communities, policies and systems.

There has been minimal consultation on the Bill with those communities it will impact most; the care experienced community and MÄori. None of the feedback given from young people with lived experience during the Select Committee process has been included in the latest draft of the Bill.

"If you do not bring the affected communities on the journey with you from the beginning, you will not make any meaningful change or progress. As a young care experienced MÄori, I'm sick of seeing the communities I'm part of displaced in systems that are supposed to be working on their behalf," adds Karah Mackie, chair of the VOYCE National Youth Council.

State care survivor Tupua Urlich is appalled by the Bill and what he views has been an undemocratic process in its design, "The very people our members of parliament are supposed to represent have been seriously misrepresented,"

"This Bill is a disservice to our voices and suffering at the hands of the state. We are doomed to repeat history. This is a once in a generation opportunity to get it right, and this Bill doesn’t cut it.

After more than 60 years of weak oversight and accountability, what’s the rush to ignore our voices and the Royal Commission’s final recommendations in June next year?"

"This happened in the '80s, the Government saying "we would like to hear what you think, but we won't make a commitment to following through on what you say". The Royal Commission’s final report will be just one more on the Government’s list to listen to but not action.", added Tupua.

"How dare they ignore young people with lived experience of the state system, and the survivors sharing their experiences with the Royal Commission. We are deeply disturbed by the undemocratic process that has taken place with this Bill which, despite the groundswell of opposition across the House and in the community, continues to be progressed by the majority Government. Our children deserve so much better," added Tracie Shipton.

"This is too important to get wrong. Time and time again the voices of young people with care experience are pushed aside for systems that don't serve us," Added Mary-Lynn Huxford.