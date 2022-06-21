More staff, worse outcomes at NZTA - Simeon Brown

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 - 10:52

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has more staff but is delivering worse outcomes for New Zealanders, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"A report obtained by RNZ shows that NZTA’s regulatory functions are about to undergo a significant restructure after it was revealed the branch had lost its purposes and doesn’t know how it aligns with the wider NZTA strategy.

"This is very concerning, as these regulatory functions have a significant impact on safety, such as through Warrant of Fitness.

"Yet after almost five years in Government, instead of dealing with the regulatory side of NZTA, all Labour can show is a 50 per cent increase in staff but no improvement in outcomes.

"The number of comms staff and contractors has more than doubled since 2017. Since 2018, there are 60 per cent more administrative staff since, Human Resources staff has doubled and the number of regulatory officers and inspectors also more than doubled.

"Minister Wood needs to take ownership for this mess, and get NZTA focused on delivering better outcomes for Kiwis, rather than just wasting money on five big red zero props and an empty Auckland waterfront office for the cancelled cycle bridge."