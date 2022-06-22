Will you invite a friend to our next ACT star to conference? - ACT New Zealand

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 17:46

Two of our ten current ACT MPs are here because a friend who supported ACT took them to conference.

(Two of us were also recruited by meeting David in Belgian Beer Cafes, but since he doesn’t get out much these days, let’s focus on conference).

Simon Court was brought by a friend to ReACT in 2019, and it set him on track to becoming an ACT MP today.

"Before I went to ReACT I was an ACT voter and spectator. When I went along to that event, I realised ACT was about to pop. They knew what they were talking about and I wanted to be part of it," says Simon. Today he is ACT’s Environment, Transport, Local Government, and Infrastructure spokesman.

Karen Chhour has a similar story. "My friend Chris was an ACT supporter and member. I never thought of going to a political party conference before. It seemed like something someone else would do. Getting an invite from a friend got me there and I’ve never looked back."

Today Karen is our spokeswoman for Welfare and Children.

As an ACT supporter, one of the most powerful things you can do to build our tribe is invite people to join it.

Since we turned our conferences into short rallies based on a stage show, they’ve become much more popular. If you know someone who’s swearing at the TV, or maybe just cares deeply about the future of our country, please give them the gift of ACT. Bring them along to be part of real change.