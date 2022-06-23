Luxon thanks Peter Goodfellow for his service

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 10:24

Christopher Luxon has thanked retiring National Party President Peter Goodfellow for his enormous contribution to the National Party as its longest serving President.

"Peter has made an immense contribution to the National Party, and on behalf of the parliamentary caucus I have thanked him for his more than 13 years of stellar service as President.

"I have found Peter’s experience, knowledge and wise counsel invaluable in the time that I have been Leader.

"Peter now feels it is a good time to stand down as President given the party’s renewal has been completed with a new leadership team established, the caucus unified, and a refreshed team of political and campaign staff in place.

"During Peter’s tenure as President, a strong National Party machine supported the successful Key/English era. He continued through a period of change and reset, with National now being competitive once again and having our best opportunity to win in 2023.

"Peter should be immensely proud of his legacy and the contribution he has made not only as the Party’s longest serving President, but also as a member and supporter for over 50 years. We are grateful for his exceptional record of service."