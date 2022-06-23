Appointment of new Vice-Chancellor an 'opportunity to set new course' for academic freedom and free speech

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 11:04

The Free Speech Union welcomes the appointment of Professor Nic Smith as the new Vice-Chancellor of Te Heregna Waka - Victoria University of Wellington. We look forward to working with him in the crucial role of ensuring our tertiary education institutions respect and defend free speech and academic freedom, says Jonathan Ayling, spokesperson for the Free Speech Union.

"We welcome Prof. Smith's comments regarding his excitement at the university's potential to 'create equity of access to unique opportunities, host meaningful debate, and facilitate transformative experiences.' Each of these are only possible through free speech and academic freedom. Meaningful debate must allow all perspectives to contribute, no matter how provocative or unconventional.

"Opposition to free speech and academic freedom has become commonplace in universities across the West. We call on Prof. Smith to ensure that Te Heregna Waka - Victoria University of Wellington sets a different course under his leadership to these examples of censorship and intolerance.

"Even in New Zealand, academic freedom has come under fire, with Free Speech Union research released earlier in the year showing as many as half of Kiwi academics feel more constrained than free to speak on certain issues. The role of the university is to educate and develop new knowledge through rigorous research which is willing to challenge the status-quo. This cannot occur in an environment of self-censorship and fear to express differing perspectives.

Prof. Smith's leadership and commitment to the core values of academic freedom and free speech for all, both staff and student, will be necessary to withstand the pressure from many who would seek to censor and cancel unconventional or provocative opinions on crucial questions.

"We acknowledge that the Te Heregna Waka - Victoria University of Wellington hosted the Free Speech Union and Karl du Fresne several months ago at a union meeting, and rejected calls by students and staff to cancel this event. Such tolerance and acceptance of free speech was not seen at other universities in New Zealand, and we hope Te Heregna Waka - Victoria University of Wellington will continue to operate with this deference to free speech.