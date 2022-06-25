'US abortion decision reinforces need to protect rights in Aotearoa' - Jan Logie

Saturday, 25 June, 2022 - 17:23

The US Supreme Court’s decision on abortion is a reminder that we must take nothing for granted in Aotearoa, the Green Party says.

"Aotearoa should be a place where everyone, no matter where they are from, or who they love, can choose what is right for their body and their future. We cannot let the Supreme Court decision embolden those who do not share these values and want to limit access to abortion," says Green MP Jan Logie.

"New Zealand took a big step forward in 2020 when Parliament finally voted to decriminalise abortion. But the vote was too close to leave anything for granted. The fallout from the Supreme Court’s heart-breaking decision will reverberate around the world. Now more than ever we must remain alert to those in New Zealand who still want to control a person’s right to choose.

"Abortion is a healthcare issue, plain and simple. But it doesn’t end there. For people to be able to make a genuine choice about whether to be or stay pregnant, we must also make sure they have everything they need to be able to provide for themselves and their families, put a roof over their heads, and food on the table.

"Rent controls, liveable incomes, free public transport, action to reduce basic costs like food and energy, affordable access to healthcare, limiting secret political donations - these are all steps on the path to a fairer, equitable future where everyone has the right to reproductive freedom.

"People are allowed to feel angry or scared at what has happened in the United States. We cannot let it deter us from the work we have ahead to protect and improve access to safe and affordable abortion care in Aotearoa.

"There is still so much to do to create the fairer, more equitable Aotearoa we all deserve - and a strong Green voice in Government and Parliament can help make it happen," says Jan Logie.