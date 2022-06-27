'Callous' pay outcomes for care and support workers and older people

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 11:23

Grey Power has accused the Government of abandoning seniors and the health professionals who care for them.

The Support Workers (Pay Equity) Settlements Amendment Bill was rushed through Parliament this week with the reluctant support of all parties with the exception of one party.

Grey Power Federation president Jan Pentecost said rushing the law through to give caregivers and aged care support workers a miserable 65 cents to 79 cents an hour increase made a mockery of the Government’s so called and much-repeated kindness philosophy.

"The debate and negotiations around the need for meaningful salary increases for the people who look after our most vulnerable frail older people has dragged on for almost five years. There was no need to ram this Bill through at the last minute and ignore the pleadings of so many people who have been through a very difficult time with Covid 19. They have gone well beyond what is reasonably expected of them during the pandemic and to treat them like this is not what we expect of any government. There is nothing very kind or admirable in that."

Pentecost said support workers, their unions and all those who work in the aged care sector were justifiably angry with what she called the callous and offhand manner with which their reasonable requests were dismissed.

"Their voices have been silenced and our pleas to have these essential people properly paid and appreciated have been ignored. We share their anger and despair."