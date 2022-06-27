Labour damaging democracy for no reason - David Seymour

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 13:04

"Changes to the electoral system announced today don’t solve any public policy problem, and will prevent people from engaging in politics," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"The law is working - that’s why people are being prosecuted. We aren’t talking about changing the laws around murder because people have been charged with it.

"Everyone supports openness and transparency, but these changes have nothing to do with that and Labour can’t explain why they’re needed.

"There is no evidence that $15,000 donations are distorting politics in any way. If anyone seriously thinks that a political party would abandon its integrity and principles for $15,000, then they don’t understand the cost of modern campaigning.

"There are people in New Zealand who already fear persecution, missing out on Government contracts, missing out on board appointments and being ostracised by giving money to a political party.

"It is outrageous that Labour are pushing these through just before an election. changes to electoral law should be widely consulted on with a view to implementing them in later electoral cycles, not the one they’re currently contesting.

"The fact Labour is trying to do this using an absolutely majority is constitutionally dangerous and damaging to New Zealand."