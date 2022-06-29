Raetihi local enters race for Ruapehu mayoralty

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 06:00

Incumbent councillor and well known community leader Elijah Pue has today announced his intention to stand for the mayoralty of the Ruapehu district for the 2022 local body election.

"I’ve worked hard for three-years on council, and have applied myself towards understanding all the requirements to deliver in this office. I’m honoured to have the backing of my whÄnau and those whom I serve, to campaign for the mayoralty this year" said Mr Pue.

"My campaign will be focused on three issues which are fundamental to community prosperity; one) boosting economic development two) addressing the climate emergency, and three) enabling better housing and community outcomes by removing the "red tape". We all know this region is the centre of our universe; our health and wellbeing, our capacity to be wealth-generating and our protection for our environment deserves dedicated focus - and that’s what I have the energy and the determination to achieve.

"I’m a proud Ruapehu local who believes decisions we make today must leave a positive blueprint for future generations - with our environment and community at the forefront of those decisions. Our unique rural landscape has untapped potential in areas from agriculture to tourism, to natural sciences, innovation and technology. I’m excited by these opportunities for Ruapehu, and it’s now our time to realise them.

"I also represent a demographic whose influence is desperately needed in our community. With over 45% in the district MÄori; 20% in the age group 18-35; and 25% under 18 years of age; I am able to respond to and reflect priorities of population groups that have been too frequently ignored in local government.

"I’m excited by the opportunity to get out and meet people from all walks of our unique rural community - from Waimiha in the North, to Pipiriki in the South. I’ve got lots of work to do, and I’m energised by the opportunity ahead of me. I also wish Cr Doyle well in his Mayoral campaign, and look forward to seeing him out on the campaign trail.

"It’s our time to activate our opportunities, realise our aspirations, and celebrate our uniqueness. To do this, we need future-focused leadership that has a heart for the community, its people, and its environment. It’s our time Ruapehu.