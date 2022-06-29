Labour putting petty politics ahead of small businesses - ACT

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 18:16

"Labour should let their MPs vote with their conscience, instead of using a block vote to prevent them from supporting my bill to reform Easter Trading laws," says ACT’s Small Business spokesperson Chris Baillie.

"After earlier indications that they would allow a conscience vote, Labour has now decided to block vote against my practical law change.

"It is hugely disappointing that Labour is going to prevent this bill from even going to Select Committee. Small business owners from all across New Zealand have been calling out for these common-sense changes for years but Labour doesn’t want to know about it.

"I am confident that given the chance to vote with their common sense and conscience, many Labour MPs would vote in favour of my bill, but the party doesn’t want to take that risk.

"This just shows the contempt Labour has for small businesses. The existing rules are archaic and a needless financial burden. Their members can explain to their local establishments why they don’t want to even consider helping them with sensible and progressive law change.

"ACT has employers’ backs and knows that owning and running a business is hard work and high risk. Let’s be sensible and create laws which allow businesses to thrive, not add unnecessary pressure and regulations. If Labour want to support New Zealand businesses, they should let their MPs vote with their conscience and support this bill."