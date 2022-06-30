Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon statement - Election 2022

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 08:07

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon is seeking re-election for a second term in the October local body elections.

Mayor Dan Gordon says he enjoys his role, particularly working closely with the local Waimakariri community and representing their views at a local, regional, and national level.

There are many issues to focus on over the coming years, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19, managing development and growth in Waimakariri, the Government’s reform programme especially the Three Waters, and managing climate change and its effects on our District.

This requires steady, knowledgeable leadership and experienced Council management to ensure the best outcomes for our community.

Dan is approachable and inclusive in his leadership style and enjoys interacting with people of all ages. An example of this is the "Drop In" sessions which have been held across the District for anyone who wants the opportunity to share their views. He is readily available to listen to everyone and responds quickly to concerns.

Leading a united Council over the past three years has ensured Waimakariri District has provided consistent and steady leadership during the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic and its ongoing effects.

Dan is also Deputy Chair of "Communities 4 Local Democracy"; a group of 31 district and city councils throughout New Zealand who are opposed to the Three Waters Reform and are committed working towards better outcomes to this reform. A survey was sent to Waimakariri residents to gauge their views on the reform which showed overwhelming opposition of 95% from the community. Seeking community views and then acting on their behalf illustrates the Council’s strong belief in advocating for Waimakariri residents.

As keen supporters of local healthcare, Dan and the Council have been strong advocates for after-hours urgent care to be established at the Rangiora Health Hub, and the reopening and retention of services at Oxford Hospital. Access to quality heathcare is important to our communities.

A vibrant business community is key in a growing district such as Waimakariri. The Council, together with its economic development agency Enterprise North Canterbury (ENC), continues to be a strong advocate for attracting and retaining business.

Looking ahead, Dan will focus on delivering the objectives of the Waimakariri District Council’s long-term plan, creating a balance between prudent and realistic costs for ratepayers, and the need to continue to maintain our infrastructure to provide the best services for our growing district.

"The community is at the centre of everything we do at the Council. It is a privilege to be your Mayor and I hope to continue in this role."