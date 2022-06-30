NZ and EU FTA 'opportunity to support climate friendly future'

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 08:13

The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand and the European Greens have published a joint statement calling for the NZ-EU Free Trade Agreement to support climate action, phase out fossil fuel subsidies, cut agriculture emissions, protect human rights, and uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"The rules that determine how Aotearoa and the European Union will trade with one another must contribute towards building a more climate friendly and equitable future," says the Green Party’s spokesperson for trade, Golriz Ghahraman.

"For decades, Governments have used trade negotiations to prioritise the interests of the wealthy corporate elite above those of workers, marginalised communities, and the environment.

"Now is the time to do things differently - to put people and planet before profit.

"The NZ-EU Free Trade Agreement needs to be inclusive, support action to cut climate pollution, advance labour rights, women’s rights and indigenous peoples’ rights.

"Today we are calling on our respective Governments to ensure the FTA:

Integrates climate action into every chapter so it supports action to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. Supports the phase out of harmful fossil fuel subsidies in both Aotearoa and the EU Enables action to cut emissions from agriculture, including a requirement that any changes in market access for agricultural products come with a condition on reducing methane emissions. Addresses the issues identified by the WAI262 claim and the Waitangi Tribunal report, and upholds the Crown’s obligations pursuant to Te Tiriti o Waitangi Requires that an independent environmental and human rights impact assessment is carried as a baseline before any raw materials are extracted Supports inclusive and affordable access to important generic medicines through through intellectual property protections beyond the TRIPS agreement

"If we get it right, then the NZ-EU FTA has the potential to support the crucial work we have ahead to transition the EU and New Zealand to a fairer, climate-friendly future that works for everyone," says Golriz Ghahraman.