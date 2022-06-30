New advisory group provides enduring Maori expertise for Te Aorerekura delivery

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 09:55

The Government has taken another step forward in its work to eliminate family violence and sexual violence with the announcement today of a new Tangata Whenua Ministerial Advisory Group.

A team of 11 experts in whÄnau MÄori wellbeing will provide the Government independent advice on shaping family violence and sexual violence systems and responses that uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"MÄori aspirations and expertise must be at the forefront of the work we are doing to ensure Aotearoa is a place where everyone can live a life free of family violence and sexual violence. The new advisory group I am announcing today will help make that happen," Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Marama Davidson said.

"Last year the Prime Minister and I launched Te Aorerekura, Aotearoa New Zealand’s first ever National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence.

"For the first time ever, Te Aorerekura is bringing together government agencies, tangata whenua, service providers, and communities to create a stronger and more peaceful society.

"The new Tangata Whenua Ministerial Advisory Group is part of this work and it will ensure mÄtuaranga MÄori is at the heart of how we address violence in our homes and communities," Marama Davidson said.

The group will advise the Government directly on best-practice solutions and approaches for working with, and for MÄori whÄnau.

"As we were developing Te Aorerekura, tangata whenua made it clear that MÄori needed an enduring, authentic and direct relationship with the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and a way to offer clear and unfiltered advice.

"We have listened and the new advisory group will build on the progress we are making to establish an effective and trusted mana ki te mana MÄori-Crown relationship in this space.

"The willingness of the appointees to take on this huge kaupapa is further evidence of our shared vision and purpose to eliminate violence in our whÄnau and communities," Marama Davidson said.