Kaipara District Council confirms rates and adopts Annual Plan 2022-2023

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 10:18

Kaipara District Council Elected Members have adopted the Annual Plan 2022-2023, with an average general rates rise of 4.86 percent (excluding water charges, and allowing for 1 percent growth).

This figure is lower than the average general rates rise of 7.13 percent indicated in Year 2 of the Long Term Plan. It follows a Council briefing earlier in the year where Elected Members asked staff working on the Annual Plan to continue identifying savings and cost reductions wherever possible, while still maintaining the agreed work programme.

Projects planned for the 2022-2023 year include the District Plan Review, building the balance tank for Mangawhai’s Community Wastewater Scheme, construction of the Kaihu Valley Trail, upgrades to protect existing stopbanks alongside the western side of the Northern Wairoa River between Dargaville and Te Kopuru, the continuation of work on Mangawhai’s shared path network, and a body of Climate Change work.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith noted the current economic environment was called a ‘cost-of-living crisis’ and acknowledged this had been an important factor in the work to bring the rates increase down.

"The Council has worked hard to hear the voices of the people. That awareness of the current economic situation, and the flexibility of the Council is reflected in this lower average general rates increase we have confirmed today."

"Kaipara District Council is making rates bills smaller than expected, and is doing its bit to help Kaipara people along in these challenging times. These gains have been hard won but worth every cent. I am looking forward to the opportunities outlined in this Annual Plan, as we grow a better Kaipara."

The Annual Plan for 2022-2023 comes into effect at the start of the financial year, with new rates taking effect from 1 July 2022.

What is a Long Term Plan and an Annual Plan?

Every three years Council develops a Long Term Plan (LTP) in consultation with the community. The LTP sets the Council's strategic direction and work programme for the 10 years ahead. It outlines the services the Council will provide, the projects to be undertaken, the cost of doing this work, how it will be paid for and how the performance for each shall be measured. Our current Long Term Plan Growing a Better Kaipara 2021 - 2031 (LTP) was adopted 30 June 2021, following community consultation.

In the two years between adopting an LTP, an annual plan is developed. The Annual Plan is a yearly update on what has been agreed through the LTP, highlighting any budget changes and work plans for each specific year.