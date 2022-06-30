Alcohol harm minimisation bill pulled from biscuit tin - Greens

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 13:41

After years of research and advocacy, Parliament will finally consider legislation to take meaningful action on alcohol harm, says the Greens.

Green Party drug reform spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick’s Members’ bill to minimise alcohol harm was drawn from the members’ ballot today.

"It’s time for Parliament to put its money where its mouth is and begin to more appropriately regulate one of the most harmful drugs we know of," says Chlöe Swarbrick

"Alcohol harm, like all drug harm, isn’t inevitable, especially on the scale we experience it. What makes the difference is evidence-based regulation. The barrier to that has been years of political hand-wringing. MPs across the House say they’re concerned about alcohol-related crimes, but to date have refused to take necessary steps to deal with it.

"While MPs have dawdled to act, Councils representing more than half the population of Aotearoa have shown the necessary leadership and endorsed the Bill.

"Now, by the pure luck of the Biscuit Tin, Parliament is out of excuses and the Bill will be read a first time. I look forward to continuing work with my Parliamentary colleagues to get this bill to Select Committee."

Further information

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill was added to the Members’ ballot in July 2021.

The Bill will:

- remove the anomaly of special appeals on Local Alcohol Policies

- end alcohol advertising in and sponsorship of sports, implementing recommendations from the 2014 Ministerial Forum on Alcohol Advertising and Sponsorship