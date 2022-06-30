Pleased with preferred permanent CE and confident in acting arrangements

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 15:31

"The Public Service Commission have run a robust recruitment process for the permanent role of Chief Executive, Ministry for Disabled People.

"We are very gratified to note that the preferred candidate for this role is a disabled person.

"The Governance Group, consisting mostly of disabled people, which has helped to establish the new Ministry have consistently signalled that reasonable accommodation would be required to appoint a disabled person to such a significant senior role in the public service.

"We are pleased to see the commission are working through arrangements to ensure these are in place before confirming the appointment.

"Until the permanent Chief Executive can begin, the Governance Group is fully supportive of Geraldine Woods acting as interim Chief Executive for a limited time.

"Geraldine has played an instrumental role in the transformation of the health and disability system for disabled people, and been a key member of the Governance Group working in a robust and authentic tri-partite partnership (between tāngata whaikaha Māori, disabled people, and the Government) establishing the new Ministry.

"We are confident in her ability to lead the Ministry for Disabled People during its initial consolidation phase. She has our full support, and we look forward to working with her in the interim."