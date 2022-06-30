Efeso Collins must come clean - Leo Molloy

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 15:37

Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy is calling on Labour’s man, Efeso Collins, to set the record straight and start telling the truth about an incident involving his family on Monday.

"Mr Collins told the New Zealand Herald that he, his wife and children were driving in their campaign vehicle when they were nearly run off the road and abused in what they claimed to be a politically motivated attack.

"After the story was published, various political figures and members of the media astonishingly tried to link me to this incident.

"The driver involved, who happens to be a supporter of Mr Collins, has since come forward and has stated that the Collins’ campaign put forward a fabricated orchestration of events. The driver states that no abuse was directed towards Collins' campaign vehicle and that Mr Collins was not even in the car at the time.

"Sadly, as a result of this story, my team and I have received death threats from Mr Collins’ supporters and these individuals have threatened to target my staff and our campaign office.

"In an attempt at reconciliation, I reached out to Mr Collins privately for clarification of what happened and received no response. Hence, why I have decided to go public.

"I am calling on Mr Collins to immediately come clean on what really happened. If he has fabricated this story in an attempt to deliberately mislead Aucklanders, it demonstrates that he is unfit to lead this city.

"Similar incidents over the years involving Mr Collins highlight a disturbing ongoing pattern of behaviour emerging. Aucklanders deserve better than these dirty political tricks.

"Transparency and accountability are key pillars of my campaign. Mr Collins’ represents more of the same failed politics that we’ve come to know from Auckland Council.

"If Mr Collins wants the respect of the ratepayers he needs to show honesty, integrity and decency and abide by ethical standards. He has done none of these things.

"This September, Aucklanders have a chance to deliver real change to our city," says Leo.