Biggest year for clean cars on biggest year for clean cars on record - Wood, Shaw

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 16:40

The Government’s Clean Car Discount Scheme has been a success, with more than 57,000 light-electric and Non Plug-in Hybrid vehicles registered in its first year of operation, the most on record.

The Clean Car discount provides a maximum rebate of $8,625 to for low and zero emission new and used imports, with fees on higher emitting vehicles helping to fund the scheme.

"It’s great to see so many Kiwis embracing the opportunity to upgrade to cleaner, more environmentally friendly vehicles that will save them money, reduce our reliance on fuel and ensure they can play an active role in cutting emissions and responding to the climate emergency," Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

"Since the scheme came into force on 1 July 2021 there has been a 56 percent increase in the number of light-electric and Non Plug-in Hybrid vehicles registered in New Zealand, compared to the same period last year.

"The greatest growth has been in the brand new passenger electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle market, where the sales market-share has jumped from 3 percent in 2020 to 8 percent in 2021 and 20 percent over March/April 2022.

"As a result of the new scheme, New Zealand is now fast catching up with global market leaders," Michael Wood said.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the Clean Car Discount is making a significant contribution towards meeting the Government’s climate change targets.

"The Clean Car Discount Scheme is doing exactly what it was designed to do, which is to make cleaner vehicles a more realistic choice for people. The overall success of the scheme means that together New Zealanders are moving meaningfully towards climate friendly ways of getting around," James Shaw said.

"The Emissions Reduction Plan the Government published last month will ensure lasting cuts to climate pollution across the economy, while making life better for everyone. The actions in the ERP will increase the number of zero emissions vehicles in our communities to at least 30 percent of the light fleet by 2035.

"The Clean Car Discount is making a huge contribution towards meeting that target while supporting New Zealanders to be part of the transition to our low carbon future," James Shaw said.

The expanded scheme, which came into effect on 1 April, has seen more than $18 million paid out in Clean Car rebates and over $14 million in fees collected in the first two months.

A wider range of used and new fuel efficient, hybrid and electric vehicles are now eligible to receive a rebate, with the number of vehicles registered in April and May 2022 almost doubling to 14,000 as compared to the same period last year, according to the Motor Vehicle Register.