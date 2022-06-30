Supporting the Alcohol Harm Minimisation Bill will save lives

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 21:54

Alcohol Healthwatch is thrilled that the reality of thriving communities free from alcohol harm is one step closer now that MP Chlöe Swarbrick’s Private Members’ Bill will proceed to be debated in Parliament.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill (the Bill) seeks to implement long-overdue measures that give communities a greater say over where, when and how alcohol can be sold. It also aims to weaken the current strong links between alcohol and sport, by ending alcohol sponsorship of broadcast sport. These measures are among the strongest in their ability to turn the tide on our harmful drinking culture.

Dr Nicki Jackson, Executive Director of Alcohol Healthwatch, welcomes the upcoming evidence-based debate. "Our communities have long suffered the effects of our failing liquor laws. They are powerless to go up against alcohol retailers, who endlessly appeal council local alcohol policies. Many Councils, representing around half the country’s population, are already behind the Bill. They have expressed frustration at the watering down of their alcohol policies to appease the industry. It’s time we put people before profit. The appeals process that exists in our liquor laws has failed, and now we have a Bill that can fix it."

Ending alcohol sponsorship of broadcast sport also serves to protect current and future generations from the established harms of alcohol marketing, especially children who are heavily influenced by their sporting heroes. Winding up alcohol sponsorship of broadcast sport allows communities to experience the richness of connection and community through a healthy activity, without being harmed by the influence of alcohol advertising.

"I urge every MP to support this Bill. Reducing alcohol harm means fewer cancers, better mental health, reduced family harm, improved child wellbeing, cost savings for our strained health and police services, less unemployment, improved productivity and economic growth. The harm from alcohol cuts across everything we care about as a nation."

"If our political decision-makers truly want to see young people reach their full potential, then they will support this Bill. They must not stand in the way of every New Zealander reaping the vast benefits of our country drinking less. Our most deprived communities continue to experience the most harm from alcohol - the Bill is pro-equity, enabling communities most harmed to benefit the most" says Dr Jackson.

Political leaders should recognise the privileged opportunity this Bill provides in leaving behind an amazing legacy. Leadership to create safer, healthier and fairer communities must not be squandered.