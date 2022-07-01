Is the Auckland Council election becoming like the America's Cup - Ted Johnston

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 15:32

Ted Johnston BSc BA, Mayoral candidate for the New Conservative party, states " Are the Auckland Council and AT changing election rules to benefit themselves?"

On 26/5/22 the Auckland Council and Auckland Transport changed the Signs Bylaws, and it came into effect on that date, for this election in October. ( Te Ture a-Rohe mo ga Tohu Signs Bylaw 2022)

This restricted the previous situation where elections signs were able to be displayed almost anytime, on certain council property, and privately.

Ted Johnston states "The current extreme left ideologues controlling Auckland Council, have probably realised by now that Collins is not a certainty, and in fact with a strong opponent such as myself," he will lose.

This change assists them in that it prevents wealthy opponents and others from putting up signs for an extended period, increasing their visibility and helping their campaigns.

Unlike Goff, who had apparently a million dollars available for his campaign in 2019, Collins (who is currently a councillor and was able to vote on this) is likely to raise far less. Goff ‘s return for donations and expenses for 2019 election lists approximately $163,000 approximately on Hoardings.

The previous bylaws left Collins vulnerable to such opponents as Molloy who would have flooded the city with signs not limited to only the current 9 weeks prior to the election. eg the giant electric billboards. Also it cuts down the chance for other candidates to increase visibility by putting up signs long before the election date. This will also benefit current councillors as their opponents have far less time using signs to raise their profiles.

Auckland Transport seems to be running scared too, as it is contacting potential candidates and advising them that after official candidates are declared, AT will specially answer questions the candidates have. This is a complete turnaround from their lack of transparency and refusal to meet the public over the last few years.

AT must realise that a new Mayor will come down hard on them, and will put the 2 councillors approved by the govt statute back on their board. They will be accountable finally and forced to obey the public. It would benefit them greatly to have Collins keep things the way they are. And he has shown a near perfect record of following the left party line.

Ted Johnston says " this looks like the current extreme left governing group of Auckland Council, and AT helping Collins campaign, and helping themselves."