Crown appointments to Ihumatao Steering Committee - Willie Jackson

Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 16:19

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson today announced the appointment of Crown representatives, Dr Charlotte Severne and Mr Bernie O’Donnell, to the Steering Committee that will determine the future of the IhumÄtao land.

"I’m pleased to have made the Crown appointments. Both Dr Severne and Mr O’Donnell have extensive experience and will be integral in supporting a collective approach to IhumÄtao," Willie Jackson says.

In December 2020 the Crown, KÄ«ngitanga and Auckland Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding, He PÅ«mautanga, on how they will work together.

He PÅ«mautanga sets out a process for establishing a Steering Committee, the RÅpu Whakahaere, to decide the future use of the land, and the development of a management plan for the whenua.

The RÅpu Whakahaere is made up of six members; one representative appointed by KÄ«ngitanga, three representatives of Ahi KÄ groups appointed through tikanga processes facilitated by KÄ«ngitanga, and two Crown representatives.

Willie Jackson met with members of the RÅpÅ« Whakahaere recently and expects the group will meet again soon, and it will be convened by the KÄ«ngitanga.

"The role of this group is significant in determining the future use and ownership options of IhumÄtao. We anticipate this mahi will be completed in 5 years.

"I acknowledge it has been complex determining who the Ahi KÄ representatives of the RÅpÅ« Whakahaere are, which was also delayed by COVID. I would like to commend KÄ«ngitanga on their work in facilitating this process."

Mr O’Donnell has been appointed for four years. He is a former cultural advisor and a current professional director involved in wide range of MÄori community and public roles.

Dr Severne has been appointed for two years and is currently the MÄori Trustee. She is highly experienced in the governance of MÄori entities and land-based ventures.

"I am confident both Dr Severne and Mr O’Donnell will provide strong contributions to the success of the RÅpu Whakahaere in resolving the use and stewardship of IhumÄtao land. I look forward to further progress," Willie Jackson said.

Auckland Council will provide an observer to attend meetings and work with the RÅpu Whakahaere to achieve the vision and objectives of He PÅ«mautanga.