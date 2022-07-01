Friday, 1 July, 2022 - 18:57

"After capitulating to squatters at IhumÄtao, and stopping 480 houses from being built, Labour says it’ll take 6.5 years to figure out what to do with the land," says ACT Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

"The Government made a $29.9 million agreement with taxpayers’ money to buy the land at IhumÄtao from Fletcher’s. This is same Government that spent its time in Opposition complaining about the housing crisis, only to do nothing but make it worse when it got into Government.

"The money came from the "Land for Housing" programme and yet there is no sign of housing on the land.

"In May, I asked the Minister for Housing whether she still thought the Government’s actions at IhumÄtao were acceptable when there are still no homes built at IhumÄtao. She said "as a Government we are committed to taking the time to ensure that we can get some housing there…"

"Taxpayers deserve better than this. This deal never should have gone ahead but since it has - the land should be used for the intended purpose which is to have houses built on it.

"How little progress has been made is beyond a joke. This Government has proven time and again it’s hopeless when it comes housing."