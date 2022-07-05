Water reform - time for South Waikato communities to be heard - Mayor

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 12:06

"It’s time for South Waikato to have our say on the Government’s three waters reform," says Mayor Jenny Shattock.

Our people currently have only one opportunity to have their say on the water reforms through the Select Committee process and Mayor Shattock says it’s important that they don’t miss the opportunity.

Mayor Shattock said that they had been approached by many people in the community unhappy with what was being proposed.

"This is the only chance whatsoever that you will get to have any say on what happens to our district’s three waters infrastructure," said Mayor Shattock.

"We need to deliver a strong message to the Government that people want a better form of reform that respects the decades of investment by local communities and enables them to preserve a real say in how their money is spent in future.

"We’re also calling on the Government to ensure that local communities are heard by making sure that the select committee meetings aren’t heard solely in Wellington. We have this one opportunity to speak out."

Make a submission by Friday 22 July on the Water Services Entities Bill at: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/make-a-submission/document/53SCFE_SCF_BILL_124081/water-services-entities-bill

You can also give feedback to Communities 4 Local Democracy by email or sign a petition by at: https://www.communities4localdemocracy.co.nz/demand-better

Council is also seeking your feedback at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SWDCthreewatersJuly2022. We will use community feedback in our submission on the Bill. Feedback by Tuesday 19 July.

For more visit www.southwaikato.govt.nz - Our Council - Major Projects - Three Waters.