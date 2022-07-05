It’s time to demand better water reform - Whangarei District Council

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 12:48

"It’s time for the Whangarei District to demand better three waters reform, and reject the Government’s one size fits none plan, says Mayor Sheryl Mai.

"The public has a "one-and-only" opportunity to have their say on the water reforms through the Select Committee process and it’s important to take that opportunity," she said.

Full guidance on how people can provide feedback to the committee is provided at demandbetter.nz.

"I have been approached by many people unhappy with what is being suggested, now it is time to take action.

"This is the only chance to have any say whatsoever on what happens to our district’s infrastructure. We need to deliver a strong message to the Government that people want a better form of reform that respects the decades of investment by local communities and enables them to preserve a real say in how their money is spent in future.

"Through Communities 4 Local Democracy He Hapori mÅ te Manapori we’ve developed a common-sense model for reform that everyone can get behind and that delivers every outcome sought by the Government.

"We’ve worked hard to create a model for reform that will ensure better long-term water services for every community, now it’s time for our community to take a few minutes and demand better water reform.

"We’re also calling on the Government to ensure that local communities are heard by making sure that the select committee meetings aren’t heard solely in Wellington, so when you have the option of speaking in person it’s important to take that opportunity.

"If you don’t want to see future water services that are ‘all pay, no say’ this is your only opportunity to stand up and be counted.

"Every person that doesn’t take part in the process will be counted by the government as being in support of this plan."

Submissions are now being accepted on the Water Services Entities Bill at:

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/make-a-submission/document/53SCFE_SCF_BILL_124081/water-services-entities-bill.

For guidance on how your submission support our work to deliver better water reform, visit demandbetter.nz