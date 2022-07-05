'EU supports cooperation on energy and mobility between New Plymouth and Vilnius'

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 14:40

From 5 to 7 July 2022, city officials from Vilnius, Lithuania, will visit New Plymouth to further explore their cooperation topics and better understand the host city’s context for urban development. The trip is part of the International Urban and Regional Cooperation (IURC) programme, an initiative funded by the European Union promoting decentralised city-to-city cooperation on sustainable urban development and innovation. It follows a series of online meetings the two cities have had since the launch of the IURC programme in New Zealand in September 2021.

For the European Union, city-level diplomacy has been a growing priority. This is due to the fact that efforts to promote change and a positive impact are more efficiently carried out at city level than national level. Moreover, cities are both the source of climate issues and where innovation is developed to solve sustainability challenges. Therefore, any attempt to address climate change will not succeed if it foregoes cities’ involvement and commitment.

The IURC programme in New Zealand consists of three pairings, namely New Plymouth/Taranaki and Vilnius; Christchurch, Malaga and Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain; and WakatÅ« Incorporation and Climatorium in Denmark. New Plymouth and Vilnius are both leaders in climate adaptation and energy transition. While the former is now transitioning away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, the latter has developed several practical examples in how to implement the European Green Deal.

Vilnius is the capital of Lithuania and has a population of 588,000 inhabitants. New Plymouth/Taranaki is interested in learning from Vilnius experiences on the energy-efficient refurbishing of building stock. Although New Plymouth/Taranaki provides 100% of the country’s natural gas to power homes and industry, it is interested in concrete examples to drive the transition in New Zealand to a low emissions energy future. A further emphasis will be on new urban (neighbourhood) living concepts including raising awareness and citizens engagement measures. Smart city technologies and urban data service innovations (for example monitoring) are foreseen as potential cooperation areas for research and business stakeholders in both communities.

During the three-day visit, the two cities will have meetings and site visits related to low-emission innovation, green hydrogen and green fertiliser. They will visit the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (WITT), Ara Ake or the New Zealand centre for low emissions innovation, and wind and solar farms, among others. By the end of the visit, the New Zealand and Lithuanian cities are expected to identify pilot actions to be implemented until 2023.