Beck policy makes sense - Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 14:45

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance supports a proposal by mayoral candidate Viv Beck to cancel the Auckland Light Rail Project and prioritise high-speed public transport.

In January, the Government announced it was developing plans for light rail by tunnel from Wynard Quarter to Mt Roskill. The Treasury estimates that the project will cost between $7.3 billion and $29.2 billion. But a final decision won’t be made until 2024.

Mayoral candidate Viv Beck is proposing that the Auckland Light Rail Project be cancelled. This would mean funding is available for cheaper, more effective public transport options. Ms. Beck has stated that her priority would be to build a new busway from the city centre to Westgate ($2.5 billion) and a rapid bus transit line from Botany to Auckland Airport ($2 billion).

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says, "We support Viv Beck’s call to prioritise infrastructure that will make it easier to get in and out of the city. Shorter commutes must be the primary goal of regional transport policy."

"The solution is a faster, more accessible public transport system that can meet the needs of everyone, not just residents of the inner-city," Mr. Van Veen says.