Fixing Auckland transport w/o digging up more roads or breaking the bank - Wayne Brown

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 14:47

Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown says fixing Auckland will need smart, targeted transport solutions to get the city moving again, and avoid more disruption for residents without breaking the bank.

"There are lots of smart interventions we can make in transport to reduce congestion and travel times and give the city back to Aucklanders, without digging up more roads or breaking the bank," Mr Brown said. "And we can pay for it within Council baselines."

"New bus passengers won’t leave their cars until buses are quicker and more reliable, and that means the simple addition of transponders on buses that cause green lights when the bus approaches the intersection," Mr Brown said. "This should have been done years ago."

"The port will be required to move to an all-rail solution for delivering containers to Wiri/Southdown, taking trucks off the road in the congested east-west connecting roads downtown. That too should have been done years ago."

The new Mayor’s first priority must be finishing the major projects already underway that are clogging up the city before starting on any more big disruptive works, Mr Brown said.

"The City Rail Link has been quietly pushed out another year to 2025. Light rail to Mt Roskill, which was meant to be finished by 2020, won’t even have a business case approved for two more years. I am the only candidate with experience running billion-dollar organisations and getting big projects like the new Auckland hospital completed on time and on budget."

Mr Brown said his experience as chair of large public organisations and infrastructure providers, including Auckland DHB and Transpower, had given him the know-how to get the greatest impact from the public dollar.

"We’re seeing candidates bidding against each other with Monopoly-money promises of $300 million a year for free public transport or $2.5 billion for new bus lanes, without any mention of how to fund it or the Council’s $500 million fiscal hole."

"Free public transport has been ruled out by central government, so that’s a rates increase of $500 per year for every ratepayer, and it wouldn’t do anything to shift people out of cars. The barrier is speed and reliability, not cost. Meanwhile a $2.5 billion roading project is not only a pipe dream, but it would cause more pain for commuters during its five years of construction."

"Instead we need to think smarter. Only one candidate has the experience and skills to fix Auckland," Mr Brown said.