'Police Minister to visit every police district'

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 15:12

Police Minister Chris Hipkins is heading out on the beat to visit every police district over the next few months.

"I’ve had briefings from the Police executive, met with the Police Association and now I want to hear from the frontline," Chris Hipkins said.

"I am looking forward to hearing from police officers who work day-to-day in our communities. I want to know how I can best support them, make sure they have the tools they need to do their jobs and the right legislation to tackle crime from both ends.

"I’m interested in learning about what works for Police, how to best utilise the skills and expertise of other agencies and frontline services and whether there’s more I can do to support the good work they are already doing to tackle crime, and prevent it."

Chris Hipkins heads to Rangiora, KaikÅura, Blenheim, Nelson and Richmond police stations this week, before presenting the Police district awards in Auckland on Friday.

Next week he will go to Levin, Palmerston North, Whanganui, Ohakune, TÅ«rangi, TaupÅ and Rotorua police stations. He is also planning further visits to the Auckland districts and Northland in coming weeks.

"I will be joined by the Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, who is also undertaking a programme of regional visits," Chris Hipkins said.

"Further visits are being planned in Southern, Waikato and Eastern districts."