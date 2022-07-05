Health organisations calling for fast-tracked nurses - Erica Stanford

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 16:11

A number of health organisations are calling on the Government to put nurses on the fast track to residence pathway to ease our crippling shortage, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

"On Health New Zealand’s first day of existence, its CEO Fepulea’i Margie Apa called for nurses to be prioritised on the fast track to residence pathway, stating, ‘We are very supportive of that, and we are working with Immigration at the moment’.

"Echoing this desperate plea is The Association of General Surgeons, Plunket, Family Planning, NZ Nurses Organisation, Aged Care Association and Home and Community Health Association, all of them wanting nurses on an immediate pathway to residency.

"There is no justification for making nurses wait two years for residence.

"The Immigration Minister said today in select committee that the policy is based on logic and common sense rather than any particular evidence, despite the previous Minister claiming there was evidence.

"This proves what National has been saying for months that the Government does not have a shred of evidence that migrant nurses leave their profession after gaining residence.

"Furthermore the Immigration Minister said this morning that the difference between straight-to-residency and the two-year work to residence pathway is determined by the 'degree of specialisation’.

"If that’s the case, how is it that civil or electrical engineering technicians who only require a level 6 diploma are fast-tracked, but nurses who specialise in paediatrics, surgical and critical care and require bachelor’s degrees with significant experience have to wait two years to apply for residence?

"The Government’s actions simply don’t make sense, and Kiwis are paying the price.

"The only common sense and logic that the Minister should be applying is that nurses will continue to choose Australia which is rolling out the red carpet in comparison. It’s that simple."