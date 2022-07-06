Sequestration essential for He Waka Eke Noa - National Party

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 14:26

Rewards for sequestration are an essential part of He Waka Eke Noa, National’s Agriculture spokesperson Barbara Kuriger and Climate Change spokesperson Scott Simpson say.

"National is disappointed the Commission wants to take sequestration out of He Waka Eke Noa and combine it with biodiversity and other environmental outcomes in a new system," Barbara Kuriger says.

"If farmers are going to be charged for their on-farm emissions they should also be rewarded for on-farm sequestration either through He Waka Eke Noa or the ETS.

"The Commission should not over-complicate things. Its first priority must be emissions."

"National is committed to emissions targets and the Government’s emissions budgets. Today’s advice is another step towards those important goals but it could go further," Scott Simpson says.

"The Commission has correctly recognised farmers need the widest possible range of options to manage their emissions. That offers the best chance to successfully deliver methane targets.

"The Government can make more progress towards emissions targets if it is committed to a principle of rewarding efforts to capture and store carbon."