Govt refuses to slow environmental policy reforms - Beef + Lamb NZ

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 11:40

The Government has refused to slow down its wave of environmental policy reforms, despite being told by primary sector groups that farmers are struggling to keep up.

Late last month, Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ), Federated Farmers and Deer Industry New Zealand (DINZ) wrote to ministers calling for the Government to pause its latest indigenous biodiversity proposals.

The joint letter, sent to ministers James Shaw, Damien O’Connor, and David Parker, reiterated the primary sector groups’ concerns over the timing of the Indigenous Biodiversity National Policy Statement (IBNPS) exposure draft on 9 June.

The letter also requested an extension to the six-week consultation period to allow time for a full analysis and to seek feedback from farmers.

In his response on 30 June, Minister Shaw said neither pausing the IBNPS or extending the consultation period by four weeks would be considered, despite acknowledging "that there are several environmental reforms happening at the moment."

B+LNZ chief executive Sam McIvor said Minister Shaw’s response was extremely disappointing.

"Farmers are already inundated by water, climate and conservation policy changes - not to mention reforms of the entire Resource Management Act itself," he said.

"These issues are having a significant impact across the agriculture sector and it’s disappointing that the Government isn’t even allowing for four more weeks of consultation.

"We are replying to Ministers, saying that we still disagree with their position and that we urge them to reconsider."

While the letter from Minister Shaw acknowledged the importance of the primary sector groups’ feedback in 2019/20, McIvor says the changes made to the criteria for Significant Natural Areas (SNAs) remains flawed.

"B+LNZ’s assessment is that the proposed criteria are still so broad that much of the country’s indigenous biodiversity would be captured as a Significant Natural Area (SNA)," he said.

"Farmers had major concerns over the original draft IBNPS, particularly in relation to the broad definition of an SNA, which would have restricted agricultural activities on a significant proportion of their farms. The small changes that have been made don’t go far enough.

"Our farmers are passionate about biodiversity and are actively protecting and restoring the indigenous habitats they have on their farms. We know New Zealanders value biodiversity and farmers should be supported in protecting it."

McIvor said farmers can be assured that B+LNZ and its partners will continue to advocate for a system that enables them to integrate indigenous biodiversity within successful farming businesses and be recognised and rewarded by wider society and customers for doing so.

"In the short-term, I encourage farmers to look at the detail of the latest proposal - understand the implications for their farms, and ensure their local MP understands it."