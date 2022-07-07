Goff finds $3m savings in office budget - Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 13:43

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is taking the unprecedented step of praising Mayor Phil Goff for his fiscal prudence.

Information obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987 reveals that Mayor Goff has consistently ‘underspent’ his annual office budget since 2018. With a Mayor's Office budget of around $5 million, Mayor Goff found record savings of more than $3 million in the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says, "We remain critical of Mayor Goff’s policies and leadership style. But it is important to give praise where praise is due. He sets a high bar for the next Mayor of Auckland when it comes to running an office."

"The question is why can’t this fiscal prudence be applied to the whole Council Group? There are massive savings to be found in the top-heavy Council Controlled Organisations, such as Auckland Transport, where there are 256 middle-managers earning an average of $166,431."