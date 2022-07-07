Former Parliamentary Counsel Office staff member charged with fraud

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 16:02

Chief Parliamentary Counsel Cassie Nicholson said the alleged fraud was detected through internal processes.

The alleged fraud, obtaining funds by deception, relates to an invoice of $55,200 in 2019.

"When I became aware of the alleged fraud, after the employee had left, I acted immediately in line with PCO’s fraud policies, which included referring the matter to the police," said Ms Nicholson.

"I am deeply disappointed this has happened because the Parliamentary Counsel Office stands on its integrity.

"My priority now is to ensure that justice is done, and that the money is recovered for the New Zealand taxpayer."

The Chief Parliamentary Counsel will not be making further comment while the matter is before the courts.