Make N95 masks free for everyone - Green Party

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 13:08

The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to supply free masks to everyone.

Speaking to the media in Australia yesterday, the Prime Minister made clear that mask use is one of the best ways to slow the spread of the latest Omicron subvariant

"Everybody should have the same level of protection and the best way to make that happen is to provide free N95 or equivalent masks to everyone in the country," says Teanau Tuiono, Green spokesperson for COVID-19 response.

"The Prime Minister is absolutely right: masks are essential to keeping people safe. But, while the cost of the best level of protection might be a small price to pay for some, others are often facing the difficult choice of paying bills or buying masks just to stay safe.

"With thousands of families already struggling to make ends meet, putting even a little bit of extra pressure on their incomes by requiring them to purchase masks can make things very hard.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not experienced equally. With case numbers rising, it is those with the least who will be most at risk.

"Last week’s announcement that the Government would provide free masks in schools was a great step. That decision followed months of political pressure from Green MPs to improve the approach to COVID in our schools.

"Now the Government needs to go further and provide free N95 or equivalent masks to everyone in the country," says Teanau Tuiono.