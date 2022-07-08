Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 22:58

It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of the passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

Shinzo Abe was Japan’s longest serving Prime Minister and his presence and influence was critically important to Japan's leadership on the international stage, particularly on issues such as the CPTPPA and the indo-pacific concept. He established very meaningful and warm relationships with many nations and in doing so gave Japan a heightened presence and importance.

Our sincere condolences go to his wife Akie, his family, and indeed the entire Japanese nation.

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Leader of New Zealand First