PM statement on death of Shinzo Abe, former PM of Japan

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 23:16

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tonight sent New Zealand’s condolences following the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot at a rally today.

"New Zealand sends our condolences to Japan at this time of profound grief and deep shock," Jacinda Ardern said.

"This act of violence against Japan’s longest serving Prime Minister is unfathomable, and we stand with Japan in its condemnation of what has happened today.

"Mr Abe was one of the first world leaders I met when I became Prime Minister. He was always focused, thoughtful, and generous.

"I remember after our first bilateral meeting as we were waiting for an official photo, he leaned over to tell me he was sorry my cat had passed away. In the meetings we had in the years that followed, I saw a statesman, someone who helped usher through complex negotiations like the CPTPP, but I also saw someone who was kind.

"Mr Abe’s loss will be deeply felt by so many.

"Japan is a very close friend of ours, and my recent visit to Tokyo emphasised to me the strength of our relationship, the connections between our people, and the values that we share. We stand together in support of our Japanese friends.

"My thoughts are with Shinzo Abe’s wife and family, and with the Government and people of Japan. Our aroha, our love, is with you all," Jacinda Ardern said.