'Taxing drug revenue would mean drug reform' - Chloe Swarbrick

Sunday, 10 July, 2022 - 12:43

If ACT is serious about taxing illicit drug revenue then let’s talk about drug reform, the Green Party says.

Speaking on Newshub Nation this weekend, David Seymour suggested that ACT wants to find out where drug revenue is coming from and tax it.

"It’s a rare day to find any coherence in ACT’s logic, but we’re fascinated to find out where this desire to stop tax evasion and their new focus on illicit drug revenue and opportunities for taxation takes them," Green Revenue and Drug Reform Spokesperson, Chlöe Swarbrick said.

"Right now, the Government’s focus on criminal prohibition under the draconian Misuse of Drugs Act pushes drugs into the shadows - where they cannot be regulated or taxed.

"The only way any Government can tax drug revenue is by overhauling drug prohibition and replacing it with regulation, preferably based on an evidence-based health approach.

"This is something the Greens have been pushing for, for decades. When the penny finally drops, we look forward to ACT joining the cause for drug reform," Chlöe Swarbrick said.