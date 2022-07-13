Time to end the pantomime policies that don’t help cost of living - Seymour

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 12:36

"The Government needs to move on from toothless stunt policies and start thinking practically to address the cost-of-living crisis Kiwis are battling," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Kiwi battlers are continuing to pay the price of the Government’s economic mismanagement, with food prices increasing again in June’s Food Price Index. Even taking seasonal effects into account, Stats NZ’s Food Price Index shows that food prices rose 0.8 per cent in just the last month, annualised this is a whopping 9.6 per cent.

"We’ve seen it all before, Labour’s stunt policies like a market study into retail fuel, a plasterboard taskforce, and now a Grocery Commissioner achieve nothing. Remember when Kris Faafoi said they’d be able to bring the price of gas down by 32c?

"The world’s first Instagram PM is clueless when it comes to dealing with these real world issues, and Kiwis are paying the price.

"The problem is the Government’s war on businesses and relentless borrowing and spending has fuelled domestic inflation. Inflation is too much money chasing after too few goods, and this Government has borrowed, printed and spent too much money.

"If the Government really wants to address rising food prices, they could do the following:

Repeal and replace the Resource Management Act to make it easier to build new supermarkets Repeal stifling new regulations on farmers pumping up the prices at the farm gate Exempt OECD members from the Overseas Investment Act, allowing foreign supermarket chains to invest in New Zealand with certainty Reduce wasteful spending by $6.8 billion as demonstrated by ACT’s fully-costed alternative budget

"The question Kiwis must be asking themselves is do we want to carry on in comfortable decline until we slip away from first world status, or do we want real change?"