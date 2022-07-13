'NZSA support of NZ Women in Medicine letter to PM'

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 13:44

The New Zealand Society of Anaesthetists (NZSA) support the letter sent to PM Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little, amongst others, calling for recognition of the workforce crisis facing the health service.

The survey conducted by New Zealand Women in Medicine Charitable Trust reveals the desperate conditions evident in both primary and secondary health care. The short staffing many are working with, low morale and feelings of hopelessness that are affecting all disciplines in medicine and allied health.

NZSA President Dr Sheila Hart, who works at Wellington Hospital, says the findings of the survey accurately reflect what is going on in her department and hospital.

"Although I am optimistic of the intentions of the health reforms it is hard to see a short-term solution to the workforce crisis we are facing." Dr Hart continues "patients are not getting the care they should, staff are overworked, stressed, and suffering moral injury due to the inability to provide the best timely care for their patients and this survey clearly demonstrates the current situation"

NZSA released a statement earlier this year calling for action on workforce planning. Immediate and drastic action is required to recruit, train, and keep staff in NZ if we are to provide the medical care that all kiwis deserve.