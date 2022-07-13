Viv Beck must withdraw from Auckland Mayoralty - Leo Molloy

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 18:02

Business leader Leo Molloy is calling on Viv Beck to immediately withdraw from the Mayoral race or risk having yet another Labour controlled puppet in charge of Auckland.

Mr Molloy is well clear of Ms Beck in the latest Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance/Curia poll. In the past month, Ms Beck has seen her poll numbers drop, while Mr Molloy has made a signiï¬cant gain.

"This poll has conï¬rmed what we have known all along. This is a two horse race between the Labour endorsed career politician Efeso Collins and me. A vote for any other candidate is a vote for Efeso Collins, which means higher spending, higher rates, more debt and total Labour Party control over Auckland.

"I am calling on Ms Beck to immediately drop out of the race. Her candidacy risks Aucklanders splitting the vote, and handing this race to Labour. Aucklanders have made it abundantly clear, they do not want another Labour mayor.

"Viv needs to think about what is best for Auckland. Auckland cannot afford to split the vote this election, Auckland cannot afford Efeso Collins.

"I am the only candidate in this race who is truly independent, not controlled by special interests, and has the people of Auckland as their sole priority.

"I am the only candidate with a proven track record in business that will unleash Auckland's full potential.

"My team and I have decided that now is the time to step things up a gear and put our foot on the accelerator.

"We have more than 27,000 supporters, 17,000 followers on Facebook and a volunteer army of more than 1,000 people.

"This election gives Aucklanders the chance to make a considered and informed choice, to bring about change. I am focussed on Building a Better Auckland," says Mr Molloy.