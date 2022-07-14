Potholes take backseat to NZTA's plush office fit-out - Simeon Brown

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 16:09

Waka Kotahi can’t fix the potholes on our State Highways, but can find $25 million for a plush head office fit-out in Wellington, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"Finding a new office space due to earthquake strengthening requirements is understandable, but $25 million to fit out a six-story office space isn’t.

"This equates to spending more than $2,800 per square metre for the 8,700 square metre office space - 80 per cent more than KÄinga Ora spent on every square metre of their recent office refurbishment.

"The problem with Waka Kotahi NZTA under Michael Wood’s leadership is that delivering and maintaining the quality of New Zealand’s roads appears to take a back seat to extravagant office fit-outs, tripling communications staff and custom-built red zeros.

"Waka Kotahi needs safe office spaces to work in, but eyewatering spending of taxpayer money on an office fit-out doesn’t sit well during a cost-of-living crisis.

"Minister Wood should fix the potholes, not the office furniture."