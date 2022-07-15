Government urged to regulate smart charging to ensure future power supply

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 10:08

A nationwide smart charging programme for EVs is critical if New Zealand’s power supply is to keep up with the ever-growing number of electric vehicles, meet power needs in times of high demand and avoid potential blackouts.

Evnex is a leading New Zealand manufacturer and installer of smart electric vehicle chargers. It facilitates the largest network of smart chargers in New Zealand (2000 and growing), helping ensure EV charging is done efficiently, safely, and with the lowest carbon emissions possible.

CEO Ed Harvey says recent close shaves with national power supply demonstrate the fragility of our network and the importance of managing increasing demand.

"Budget 2022’s new electric vehicle subsidy to help low-income New Zealanders buy EVs or hybrids is only half of the picture; smart charging also needs to be regulated to ensure households have enough, affordable power," he says.

New Zealand’s grid can cope with the projected demand in EV uptake if smart charging is the norm and not the exception. A new initiative in Connecticut, US, is targeting the installation of 50,000 residential smart connected chargers by 2030. Connecticut is similar to NZ in size and climate, which Ed Harvey says demonstrates the ability to do the same here successfully.

"Decision-makers in Connecticut recognise the pressing need to build infrastructure to manage and shift the growing demand and pave the way for the predicted and swift uptake of EVs. Their programme also includes a discount for networked residential chargers -i.e., smart chargers.

"Here in NZ, EV owners are already taking matters into their own hands, choosing to charge during off-peak times. While this is a great first step, as our fleet grows and thousands more drivers do the same, that will create new peaks of demand," he says.

Smart charging can automate the process, so people can rest easy at night knowing their charging routine is optimised for both cost and environmental impact. EV owners can also have control through an app, enabling them to schedule a charge or track and manage charging costs.

"We need a charging network to be regulated now - to avoid blackouts and ensure we have enough supply to meet demand. It is possible to do this with smart charging; we’re calling on the Government and industry bodies to place the same importance on EV charging as they are on the uptake," says Ed Harvey.